One player from all 32 teams who should be dealt at the 2024 NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Baltimore Ravens - Rashod Bateman
Sometimes it’s good to cut the cord after years of realizing something isn’t working. Rashod Bateman isn’t working on the Baltimore Ravens. They’ve already taken multiple steps to add that number-one receiver. Zay Flowers has already boxed out Bateman as the number one guy. Bateman has made mistakes that don’t usually fare well for a team coached by John Harbaugh.
It is what it is. Cut bait and try something else. The problem with the Ravens is the depth chart isn’t exactly flush with wide receivers. Behind Bateman is Nelson Algholor. He’s fine, but one would like him to be a number three. No other receiver has a catch through three weeks outside those three.
However, one of two things can happen. The Ravens could re-commit to the tight end position, making Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely more of a focal point for this offense. They have already committed to the running game, giving Derrick Henry plenty of work and using Lamar Jackson’s rushing ability.
They could also just trade for a different receiver they think would fit better on their offense. The guy who will become available on the Green Bay Packers on this list might make a lot of sense for Jackson and the Ravens. Stay tuned…