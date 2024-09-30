One player from all 32 teams who should be dealt at the 2024 NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are just that franchise nobody knows what to do with, but then they make the playoffs and nobody remembers how. They just kind of… make it there. They seem like they are good for another playoff push after trouncing the Eagles in Week 4, but this is coming off a huge loss to the Denver Broncos. What a strange team.
Speaking of strange, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka career so far has been an odd one. It’s not like, distraction odd, but it hasn’t been as good as the Bucs were hoping when they took him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
The pass rusher hasn’t been making the biggest impact this season. Through four games, he only has one sack. He has just two tackles for loss and one additional QB hit. Those aren’t great stats. He did force a fumble in Week 1 against Jayden Daniels, and that looks even more impressive now with how well he’s playing, but that’s not enough for Todd Bowles to keep him around.
We’re not sure how much Tryon-Shoyinka is worth, but we know teams would be willing to take a flier on him. He has a unique skill set, and that goes places in the NFL today.