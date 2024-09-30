One player from all 32 teams who should be dealt at the 2024 NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Buffalo Bills - Dawson Knox
Dawson Knox was at one point one of the most productive tight ends in the NFL, but then the Buffalo Bills used a first-round draft to take Dalton Kincaid. Since then, Knox’s production has been that of a normal backup tight end.
In the first three games of the season (prior to Buffalo’s game against the Ravens), Knox has eight catches for 85 yards. Oh sorry, that was Dalton Kincaid. Knox has two catches for 30 yards in three games. Oof. He went a whole game without a target. He’s basically just… there.
Knox isn’t a bad player now. The Bills offense is just different. After three games, only Khalil Shakir has more than 100 yards receiving total. James Cook is second. Even with so little happening on this team, Knox still finds himself as the seventh option in the passing game.
The Bills are having a really good season, but Knox really isn’t needed here. The tight end position isn’t very good around the league, so Knox could jump into 15 different offenses and contribute. He won’t cost much, but the Bills would do better getting him on another team and getting some kind of asset in return.