One player from all 32 teams who should be dealt at the 2024 NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Carolina Panthers - Bryce Young
Bryce Young is the name on this list everyone is expecting. And here he is. Let’s not rethink the wheel here. The former number-one overall pick was replaced by an aging Andy Dalton, and the Red Rifle has been killing it in the Panthers offense. Carolina broke Bryce Young, and another team needs to fix him.
There are two possibilities here. He could be Zach Wilson, where he’s broken beyond repair and he becomes a backup somewhere. Young is a gadget quarterback, so it’s harder to find the right system to make him a backup. The other possibility is he finds an offense that builds around him and unlocks his superstar potential.
Who might be targeting a quarterback like this? There are a few intriguing options. The Raiders seem like they could use a young quarterback with skill, but have they let go of the Aiden O’Connell dream? The Los Angeles Rams feel like a fit, and building a young quarterback who everyone gave up on is the perfect storyline to keep Sean McVay in the NFL and away from the announcer’s booth.
Either way, it seems like the most likely end to the Panthers-Bryce Young marriage is a divorce. The Panthers won’t get much in return. This is a distressed asset. Maybe a fourth or fifth-round pick, but just moving on from such a bad situation (of which they still owe a draft pick to the Bears) is best for now.