One player from all 32 teams who should be dealt at the 2024 NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Dallas Cowboys - Cooper Rush
The Dallas Cowboys are in a weird spot. They did avoid total disaster by beating the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football, but this team is still 2-2 and the season isn’t exactly going well. Luckily for them, the rest of the NFC East is in a weird spot, as the Eagles are not looking great, the Giants are bad, and the Commanders are actually the best team in the division right now. The team is totally focused on making themselves better.
But, the Cowboys also have to look to the future. They have two pretty good quarterbacks playing behind Dak Prescott who will likely have no role with this team except as insurance. It’s totally fine to have one such quarterback holding the clipboard who can step in at any time. Two is excessive, especially when it’s been going on for two seasons.
Cooper Rush doesn’t have the value he once had, but he’s about to have no value to the Cowboys. After Dallas signed Prescott to the richest quarterback contract this offseason, there’s no real value to developing two quarterbacks behind. It especially makes no sense to develop one who’s making top-of-the-market money for a backup. Rush is making $2.5 million right now, but he has a chance to make much more when he becomes a free agent this offseason.
Trading Rush now would give the Cowboys some kind of asset without really losing anything of value. With Trey Lance on the roster, Rush is just an asset worth shopping.