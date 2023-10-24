Opening night NBA MVP Power Rankings
The NBA is back! Here's how we expect the MVP race to shake out.
As we gear up for another 82-game marathon, it's time to reflect on the most contentious debate in recent league history — the MVP debate.
The three-headed hydra of Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, and Giannis Antetokounmpo has dominated the MVP race for the last five years. Embiid and Jokic have been first or second place, in some order, for three straight years. Jokic won two straight, and Giannis won two before that. And now, after years of near-misses, Embiid is the reigning MVP.
The 2024 race figures to be equally interesting. The usual candidates continue to stand out, but after years of the same debate, we will see if new names break into the conversation. Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum have been "next up" for years. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Devin Booker are elite guards who should put up numbers on winners. Kevin Durant and LeBron James can never be truly discounted.
Generally, this award comes down to several factors — statistics, yes, but also the standings and, whether we like to admit it or not, the narrative. You would have a tough time convincing me that Joel Embiid won last season because he was "better" than Jokic. He won because Jokic won twice before, and it was Embiid's turn.
That's an oversimplification of a layered and wide-ranging debate, but how a player is positioned narratively within the NBA landscape matters. If the Mavs are out of the postseason again, we can scratch Doncic off the list. If Dallas runs away with the No. 1 seed... Doncic will probably have a new trophy for his cabinet.
Here are the five strongest candidates entering the season (with a few honorable mentions, who cannot be ignored).
Opening night 2024 NBA MVP power rankings
Honorable mentions: Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker
The Boston Celtics are a strong candidate to finish with the best record in basketball, which gives Jayson Tatum a credible claim to the 'best player on the best team' argument that has won many an MVP in the past. Boston has a lot of established talent on the roster, but Tatum is the clear alpha for a perennial winner. At 25 years old, Tatum has already been to the Finals twice. There's a reason it feels like only a matter of time until he reaches the mountaintop.
Tatum averaged 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists on .466/.350/.854 splits last season. He's a legitimate All-Defense candidate on the wing, for good measure. He's not the most complete offensive player in the MVP race — primarily, he lacks playmaking equity compared to others in this mix — but we are nitpicking at that point. Tatum has made real strides as a passer and he's unequivocally elite as a scorer.
At 6-foot-8, Tatum is the quintessential wing scorer. He has deservedly been pegged in the Paul Pierce and Carmelo Anthony vein of offensive guru, but there's a case to be made that he's even better — at least in terms of all-around impact. Tatum has mastered his footwork in tandem with bursty athleticism, underrated strength, and a silky smooth pull-up jumper. He can shoot over the top, dance his way to a side-step, or explode to the rim, where he finishes with extreme finesse.
The NBA is very much a wing's league, and Tatum is probably the best wing in the game. His ability to blend craft with athleticism makes him a true treat to watch. That will factor into these conversations, either explicitly or subconsciously. Tatum is pure entertainment. He steps up in big moments, he takes the tough late-game shots for a team that spends half its time on national television. That stuff matters.
If the Celtics emerge in that first or second-place mix and Tatum continues on his skyward trajectory — and yes, there's still room to grow — it would not come as a surprise for the Celtics wing to claim his first MVP award.