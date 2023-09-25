Oregon football: Dan Lanning doesn't want credit for Colorado pregame speech
After the team's blowout win against Colorado, Dan Lanning played down his pregame comments about Deion Sanders squad.
In the week's most notable college football blowout, the Oregon Ducks beat the Colorado Buffaloes, 42-6. While he made headlines before the game with his comments, Dan Lanning has directed all the praise for the game on his players. He noted that there is "no speech that wins games" and that "players win games" according to John Canzano.
This was a game that did not last long due to the fact that Buffaloes was ill-equipped to handle the Ducks' strength in the trenches. While Sheduer Sanders and Travis Hunter of Colorado received the headlines all week -- plus Coach Prime, of course -- Oregon was clearly the better team.
Of course, they make headlines but they work hard. The Ducks on the other hand are not extremely well-known outside of Eugene, besides Bo Nix. Therefore, this statement is true and can be used to motivate your team before the game.
Does Oregon have what it takes to beat the top of the Pac-12 to reach the CFP playoff?
The Oregon Ducks offense was dominant in their game against Colorado. While it is always great to blow out an opponent, this was not a big test for the Ducks. The real tests will come against Washington, USC, Utah, and Oregon State.
While USC might have the best offense of this bunch, defensively the Trojans could be challenged against the Ducks. The matchup will certainly be one of the best games of the season when they face off in November, but it is one where Oregon could be favored.
Other tests come against Utah, Oregon State, and Washington. It's unclear what Utah really looks like due to the fact that this is a team that is not healthy. No matter what shape the Utes are in, it will be an extremely tough matchup with the way Utah has played so far.
Washington has a good offense and their defense can hold opposing teams at bay. Due to that fact, they might be one of the hardest matchups for the Ducks this season. It will take a good performance from Nix to down the Huskies.