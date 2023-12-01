Oregon vs. Washington: Date, time, location and how to watch Pac-12 Championship Game
Pac-12 Championship Game: Everything to know for Oregon vs. Washington
- Oregon vs. Washington: What time does the Pac-12 Championship Game start?
- Where is the Pac-12 Championship Game being played?
- Oregon injury report for Pac-12 Championship Game
- Washington injury report for Pac-12 Championship Game
- How to watch Pac-12 Championship Game: TV channel and streaming info for Oregon vs. Washington
The Pac-12 Championship Game has one more in it, and it's going to be a monster as the Oregon Ducks look to exact revenge against the Washington Huskies in the final game for the conference before realignment essentially dissolves it. And as fate would have it, this might as well be a College Football Playoff play-in game.
When these two teams met in early October, it was a classic in Seattle. Washington and Oregon traded blows between their respective Heisman contenders, Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix, for 60 minutes. However, with a missed field goal for the Ducks at the end of the game, the Huskies picked up the 36-33 win.
Since then, though, it's been two different stories. While Washington finished the season with a perfect 12-0 record, they found themselves battle-tested in a ton of close games that maybe shouldn't have been as tight as they were. Meanwhile, against an admittedly easier schedule, Oregon has been steamrolling everyone in their path.
So what will happen on Friday night with the Pac-12 Championship on the line? We have a ton of intrigue with a CFP berth hanging in the balance, so here's everything you need to know to watch.
Oregon vs. Washington: What time does the Pac-12 Championship Game start?
The Pac-12 Championship Game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 1. Oregon and Washington will be the first Power 5 conference championship game to be played of the weekend, though it will share some airwaves with the Conference USA Championship Game on Friday as well. However, the rematch with the Ducks and Huskies could be the show-stealer... and a tough act to follow for every game on Saturday as well!
Where is the Pac-12 Championship Game being played?
Oregon vs. Washington in the Pac-12 Championship Game will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV on Friday. This will be the third time that the conference title bout will be held at the big spaceship in Vegas as they moved there in 2021. Previously, the game was hosted at Levi's Stadium for the 2014-19 seasons. From 2011-13 and in the COVID year for 2020, the game was played at on-campus sites with one of the participating teams hosting.
Oregon injury report for Pac-12 Championship Game
- DB Jahlil Florence - Questionable (Leg)
- DB Rodrick Pleasant - Questionable (N/A)
- WR Gary Bryant Jr. - Probable (Leg)
Outside of Noah Whittington and Bryan Addison, both of whom have been out for some time, there isn't a whole lot on the Oregon inury report. Defensive back Jahlil Florence was using crutches after the win over Oregon State, and his status is uncertain. Rodrick Pleasant, another DB, has missed practice for a couple of weeks now and could be a game-time decision. Against Washington and their elite wide receiver room, that could be something to watch closely. Gary Bryant Jr. is expected to play after leaving the win over Oregon State with a leg injury.
Washington injury report for Pac-12 Championship Game
There are actually no new additions to the Washington injury report. Some have speculated that quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has been hurt for some time now, but there is nothing concrete to report on that matter. The only other thing of note is wide receiver GIles Jackson will remain out after electing to take a redshirt. Everything else seems to be good on the Washington front with injuries.
How to watch Pac-12 Championship Game: TV channel and streaming info for Oregon vs. Washington
- Date: Friday, Dec. 1
- Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT
- Location: Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV
- TV Info: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch ESPN, ESPN+
- Announcers: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit
The Pac-12 Championship Game will be broadcast on ABC on Friday night with the A-team for ESPN, Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit, on the call. Oregon vs. Washington can be streamed on Watch ESPN or through the ESPN App when you log in using a valid TV provider subscription. Fans who are subscribed to ESPN+ can also stream the game, or can sign up to stream as well.