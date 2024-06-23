Blue Jays season gets worse as MLB drops hammer on top prospect for PEDs
By Mark Powell
The Toronto Blue Jays sit in last place in the AL East. A season that started with postseason aspirations is in a tailspin, with the main question from the fanbase being 'what could possibly happen next?' Well, I have bad news for you, Toronto.
Kendrick didn't drop another Drake diss, but the Toronto baseball scene is about to get much worse before it gets better. The Blue Jays called up top hitting prospect Orelvis Martinez -- who is the No. 68 prospect in all of baseball. Martinez bonded with teammates Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and more, but has since been busted for performance-enhancing drugs, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Blue Jays top prospect Orelvis Martinez tests positive for PEDs
Martinez made his big-league debut on Friday, and manager John Schneider applauded his effort. For Martinez, it was 'an honor' to play on the same field as one of his idols, Jose Ramirez.
“It’s a privilege,” Martinez said through interpreter Hector Lebron. “It’s a privilege to be here with my family and to play on the same field as guys like José Ramírez. It’s a great feeling for me right now.”
It's been a whirlwind of a weekend for Martinez, who made his debut in Cleveland in front of his family, and now faces an 80-game suspension. Martinez's call-up was likely short term, anyway, as Bo Bichette was seen taking ground balls late this week. Nonetheless, a player with so much promise receiving such a lengthy punishment is, undeniably, another setback for a franchise that has had a lot of those the last few years.
It's unlikely Martinez's suspension will impact the Jays trade deadline plans much. Had they dealt Bichette, as was rumored by some pundits, Martinez could have slid in as a young replacement. But Ross Atkins has remained steadfast that both Bichette and Gurreuro Jr. are off-limits, for now.
What did Orelvis Martinez test positive for? Rejun 50 and Clomiphene, explained
Martinez released a statement after his suspension was announced. Per the Blue Jays prospect, he and his wife were trying to start a family and visited a fertility clinic in the Dominican Republic, where he was prescrobed a drug called Rejun 50. That drug contains a banned substance per the MLB-MLBPA joint banned substances list called Clomiphene.
Clomiphene is the same substance Pedro Severino of the Milwaukee Brewers tested positive for, and it is banned by MLB because it can alter testosterone levels in men.