Orioles already admit defeat on key MLB trade deadline acquisition
It was just three weeks ago at the MLB Trade Deadline that Baltimore, in an attempt to strengthen their starting rotation, traded for Miami left-hander Trevor Rogers in exchange for Connor Norby and Kyle Stowers. Now he is heading down to Triple-A in a series of moves made by the team on Thursday.
This is just another setback for the Orioles in their quest to return to the American League post-season. Earlier in the week, the team placed recently acquired right-hander Zach Eflin on the IL due to shoulder inflammation and Grayson Rodriguez is also on the injured list, due to a lat strain.
Trevor Rogers lost some of the zip after trade to Orioles
Rogers was an All-Star in 2021 for the Marlins after posting an 2.64 ERA with 157 strikeouts in 133 innings pitched. Aided by a K-rate of 28.5 percent, Rogers was gearing up for another strong season in 2022 but the numbers started to see a dip.
His K-rate dropped to 22.2 percent and his ERA climbed to 5.47. After only making four starts due to a left biceps strain in 2023, he was able to be a consistent starter for Miami, despite the numbers not being the same as previous seasons with one stat standing out that was rather alarming, his fastball velocity was down to 91.7MPH.
In his four starts for Baltimore, he has gone 0-2 with an ERA of 7.11 with 12 strikeouts and 10 walks in 19 innings of work, allowing 15 earned runs. With him heading to Norfolk, Baltimore's rotation will look something like this.
- RHPs Corbin Burnes, Albert Suárez, Dean Kramer and LHP Cade Povich and Cole Irvin
This demotion should give Rogers some time to figure things out, as he is under team control until 2027. Regardless, with the pitching depth already at its limits for the O's, it will be interesting to see how they can push forward towards the post-season.