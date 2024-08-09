Orioles continue to pursue Phillies castoffs with latest questionable roster move
The Baltimore Orioles were as active as any team around the trade deadline, making a total of six trades in the span of four days. Those deals made an already-loaded Orioles team even better as they attempt to win the World Series.
Two of the six deals Mike Elias made came with an unlikely foe, the Philadelphia Phillies. This came as a surprise because the Phillies, like the Orioles, are trying to win it all this season. Those two teams could easily meet in the World Series.
The Orioles acquired Seranthony Dominguez and Gregory Soto, two relievers that had their ups and downs in Philadelphia, and gave up Austin Hays and a couple of prospects.
The Orioles continued their recent obsession with Phillies castoffs by signing Jean Segura according to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports.
Orioles obsession with Phillies castoffs reaches new levels of weird with Jean Segura signing
Acquiring Dominguez and Soto, two relievers who have great stuff but weren't quite at their best this season, made some sort of sense, but Segura? In 2024?
Yes, it's a minor league deal, but still. What do the Orioles expect here?
Segura, a 12-year veteran, spent four seasons with the Phillies and performed well, primarily as a second baseman for them. He then proceeded to sign a two-year deal with the Marlins, only to get traded after slashing .219/.277/.279 in 85 games and getting immediately released by the Guardians.
He's 34 years old, coming off a brutal season in 2023, and hasn't played a single game of professional baseball this season. Perhaps he could be an insurance policy for Coby Mayo who has struggled in his brief MLB career, but wasn't that the point of the J.D. Davis signing?
There's nothing wrong with a minor league deal. Segura was a productive hitter in the past, and who knows, maybe he has more in the tank. The fact that it's yet another player that the Phillies were done with makes it a bit strange, is all.