Orioles Dylan Cease connection could help Baltimore land his former co-ace
By Lior Lampert
Typically, missing out on a top-of-the-rotation starting pitcher like Dylan Cease would be an unfortunate reality. But if you're the Baltimore Orioles, there could be a silver lining to the generally unfortunate outcome.
Cease ultimately got dealt by the Chicago White Sox to the San Diego Padres in March. Nonetheless, Baltimore's interest in him may have inadvertently put them in a favorable position for their next potential target: southpaw Garrett Crochet.
On Monday, USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale reported that the White Sox "intend to" part ways with Crochet ahead of this year's July 30 trade deadline. After the two sides couldn't agree on a contract extension, Chicago has seemingly decided to go in a different direction and recoup assets. And understandably so, considering they're the worst club of the 2024 MLB campaign by a wide margin (24-63).
As FanSided's Robert Murray points out, the Orioles are one of multiple teams in the market for a starter ahead of the deadline. The baseball insider pegs Crochet as an option, suggesting previous conversations between Baltimore and the White Sox for Cease could open the door for negotiations.
Orioles' previous Dylan Cease connection could help Baltimore land his Garrett Crochet
Murray says there is "plenty of familiarity" among the O's and White Sox after they held "numerous discussions" about Cease this past offseason. Moreover, he cites Baltimore and Chicago as having an abundance of "familiarity" with each other because of their recent dialogue.
Despite not coming to terms on a Cease swap, the Orioles and White Sox brass have established a rapport, if Murray's comments are any indication. Baltimore executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias and Chicago senior vice president/general manager could try again with Crochet.
Despite the White Sox's struggles throughout this year, Crochet has been stellar. He is 6-6 with a 3.02 ERA and 0.928 WHIP, leading the majors in strikeouts (141). The 25-year-old is under team control through 2026. However, he is playing well above the $800,000 salary he earns this season and is seeking a raise, which could complicate his trade value.