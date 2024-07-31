Jackson Holliday's emergence could not have come at a better time
Earlier this year, the Baltimore Orioles decided that their top prospect Jackson Holliday was ready for the big leagues. He had dominated the minor leagues every step of the way and as baseball's top prospect and the son of an MLB legend, Holliday looked primed for greatness.
But he was met with some pretty concerning results. The Orioles young star proceeded to go two for his first 34 at bats with a strikeout percentage near 50 percent. Baltimore decided to send him back down to Triple-A for a few months.
Holliday went down to Triple-A, found his swing and his confidence again and proceeded to dominate the minor leagues until Baltimore couldn't keep him down there any longer. After trading Connor Norby at the trade deadline, the Orioles opened up a spot for the young Holliday and they didn't waste any time in calling him back up to big league squad.
Holliday emerges as Westburg lands on IL with hand fracture
Holliday returned to the big-league club in a big way. The 20-year-old infielder clubbed his first career home run, a grand slam, in his first game back with Baltimore. Later in the game, he came just inches from hitting another one, with a deep fly ball landing in the seats just foul.
He looked ready for the big leagues in this game, which was a completely different look and feel to the last time that he was up at this level. And it couldn't have happened at a better time.
After the game, the Orioles announced that their All-Star third baseman, Jordan Westburg, would hit the injured list with a broken bone in his right hand. Baltimore is hopeful that Westburg will return to the team by the end of the regular season.
With Westburg's injury, the attention shifts more to Holliday than it was before. With Westburg out, the Orioles are bringing up Livan Soto, per Roch Kubatko of MASN.
Soto slashed .280/.378/.376 while recording four home runs, 27 runs, 39 RBI, and 78 hits in 279 at-bats across Triple-A Norfolk, Louisville, and Salt Lake. Soto was acquired by the Orioles at the trade deadline along with outfielder Austin Slater from the Cincinnati Reds for cash considerations.