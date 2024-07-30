Jackson Holliday is quietly raking while Orioles trade rumors swirl
For the better part of two weeks, there have been some wild trade rumors surrounding the Baltimore Orioles' top prospect, Jackson Holliday. The young star shortstop has had to deal with these rumors while trying to work his way back to the big leagues.
Holliday, listed as the top prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline, is just 20 years old and he's absolutely destroyed every level of minor league pitching on his way up to the highest level. The only reason that the Orioles began hearing trade discussions on their top prospect was because the Detroit Tigers were listening to offers on their ace, Tarik Skubal.
In order to acquire a talent like Skubal, the prospect capital in return would need to be otherworldly. This is where Holliday's name began getting mentioned in the rumors after the Orioles emerged as aggressively pursuing a trade for the Tigers southpaw ace.
Jackson Holliday continues to rake while trade rumors swirl
To say that Jackson Holliday is smashing Triple-A pitching is the equivalent to saying that Paul Skenes is dominating MLB hitters. Or that Elly De La Cruz is stealing bases. Duh. Of course Holliday is smashing Triple-A pitching. It's just what he does and it's to be expected of the top prospect in the game.
The 20-year-old shortstop is slashing .271/.431/.477 with 75 walks and 77 strikeouts in 73 games this season. His plate discipline and slugging have just been otherworldly for a player of his age. He's hit 10 home runs and 25 doubles on the short season, while effectively being pitched around more than once a game.
Holliday was expected to be called back up over the course of July, but it seems as though Baltimore is opting to go with Connor Norby at second base over the younger, higher-potential Jackson Holliday. Norby likely provides quite a higher floor than Holliday, as we have already seen that Holliday can be a bit overwhelmed at the big league level.
Holliday was a horrendous 2-for-34 in his first trip to the big leagues. His next trip will certainly come with better results.