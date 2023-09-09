Orioles-Red Sox start time: Red Sox rain delay updates from Fenway Park on Sept. 9
The Orioles and Red Sox rain delay pushed the initial 4:10 p.m. ET start time back. So when will first pitch from Fenway Park in Boston take place? We have the latest updates.
The Boston Red Sox are clinging to the slimmest of hopes that they can reach the MLB Playoffs. If they want to have any hope of seeing the postseason with their recent skids, though, they're going to need to get a win or two against the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles this weekend.
Boston didn't get off to a great start on Friday night at Fenway Park, getting absolutely waxed by Baltimore in an 11-2 drubbing. Thus, they needed to bounce back quickly on Saturday in the second game of the series. Unfortunately, a rain delay pushed that back as the Red Sox announced that the initial 4:10 p.m. ET start time would not be happening thanks to the inclement weather.
With worried Red Sox fans clinging to the slight hope of the playoffs, though, fans were asking when the Red Sox-Orioles start time would now be with the rain delay in effect.
Orioles-Red Sox rain delay updates: Start time for game at Fenway Park
Update: The Red Sox announced that first pitch will take place at the new start time of 5:40 p.m ET. That should leave enough room to get the full game in on Saturday.
Original Post: As of 30 minutes since the first pitch was delayed with the weather, we do not have any updates about when the game in Boston will officially get underway. That's normally a sign that the delay is going to continue for quite some time.
Looking at the Accuweather forecast for Fenway Park, thunderstorms remain in the forecast around 5 p.m. ET and throughout that hour. However, it does seem as if there is enough of a break in the weather starting around 6 p.m. ET that the game should be able to get in on Saturday. With that said, there are more storms in the forecast for the night, potentially beginning as soon as 10 p.m. ET.
We will keep you updated with any information on the Orioles-Red Sox start time with the rain delay as they become available.
Once the game begins, the Red Sox will have Chris Sale on the bump going up against Jack Flaherty for the Orioles with Boston fighting for any chance of an AL Wild Card spot as their playoff hopes continue to dwindle.