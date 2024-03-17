Orlando Arcia injury update serves as scary reminder for Braves
Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia was hit by a pitch on Sunday, which could force a spring training hero into the lineup for a few days.
By Mark Powell
Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia was a revelation last season, as the former Brewers prospect replaced Dansby Swanson admirably. In fact, Arcia was arguably better than Swanson for large stretches of the 2023 campaign.
Unfortunately for Arcia, his postseason ended in rather humiliating fashion, as he was overheard making an ill-timed joke about Bryce Harper in the Braves locker room after a Game 2 NLDS win. Harper responded by dominating Braves pitching for the remainder of the series.
2024 is a new season, of course, and it was expected to start with Arcia at shortstop in the Braves lineup. That could still occur, but Arcia suffered a potentially-concerning injury just weeks before Opening Day.
Thankfully for Arcia, the x-rays were negative, meaning he should be ready for Opening Day. However, Arcia's injury does point to the overall lack of depth the Braves have at shortstop. Vaughn Grissom was sent to Boston in the Chris Sale trade, so David Fletcher is the current backup shortstop per the official depth chart.
Orlando Arcia injury a scary reminder for Braves
Grissom never really took to playing shortstop, as he struggled defensively and eventually gave way to a more experienced player in Arcia. Fletcher, meanwhile, played 14 games as a shortstop for the Angels just last season.
Fletcher has performed really well in spring training so far. The utility infielder has experience all over the place, and will be asked to do a little bit of everything in the ATL.
Luis Guillorme could also be called upon to step in for Arcia if necessarily. The Braves shortstop was hit in the hand by a 96 MPH fastball while facing Boston Red Sox reliever Chase Shugart.
The Braves could consider signing another infielder if they're unhappy with their internal options, just as they did in the outfield with Adam Duvall last week.