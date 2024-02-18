Atta boy, Harper: Phillies take Orlando Arcia hate to surprising new heights
The Philadelphia Phillies team facility has a photo of Bryce Harper staring at Orlando Arcia of the Atlanta Braves after an NLDS home run.
By Mark Powell
Atta boy, Harper.
Rarely have three simple words come back to haunt a team, especially when that team was as good as the 2023 Atlanta Braves. Those Braves finished with the best record in baseball and hit an MLB record 307 home runs. They were a juggernaut, seemingly destined for a World Series date in October. Unfortunately for them, they ran into the Phillies on the way.
Arcia mocked Bryce Harper after Game 2 with those three words, which per the Atlanta Braves players, were never meant to get back to the Phillies superstar. What happens in the clubhouse, stays in the clubhouse -- or so they thought. Yet, Arcia's comments occurred during media availability, and even if make in jest while passing by another player's locker, are technically fair game to use. So, that's exactly what happened.
In Game 3, Harper hit two home runs in an eventual 10-2 victory. The Phillies would win the series in four games.
Though it's been over four months since their playoff matchup, the Phillies have not forgotten Arcia's words, even going as far as to hang up some artwork of Harper staring down the Braves shortstop following his pivotal home run in Game 3.
Phillies take Orlando Arcia, Braves hatred to the next level
If the Phillies need a little bit of motivation in spring training, where better to turn than their most emotional moment in 2023? The Phils are expected to compete with the Braves in the NL East once again, with the Mets and Marlins perhaps taking a step back this season.
The 2024 Phillies team will resemble last year's group quite a bit, with the only major difference being the loss of Rhys Hoskins, who signed with the Milwaukee Brewers. Aaron Nola is back, while Harper is playing primarily first base these days.
The Phillies have finished behind the Braves the last two seasons. Yet, when it's mattered most in October, they've sent Atlanta home packing. That's what the photo encompasses.