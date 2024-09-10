Overreaction Monday: Bears winning Caleb Williams’ debut was more a fluke than anything
By Lior Lampert
Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams made his highly anticipated NFL debut in Week 1 of the 2024 campaign. However, it didn't quite go as planned, despite the team escaping with a victory.
Williams struggled mightily in his first taste of action as a pro. He completed less than 50 percent of his passes (14 of 29) for 93 scoreless yards, taking two sacks for a loss of 29 yards.
Yikes. That's not what you want to see from Williams after the Bears spent the No. 1 overall pick of this year's draft on him.
Somehow, Chicago prevailed despite Williams. Even more miraculously, the Bears overcame a 17-point deficit — without scoring an offensive touchdown. In many ways, it was a historic performance (albeit for mostly the wrong reasons).
Iain MacMillan and Sterling Holmes recently discussed Williams' outing versus the Tennessee Titans on their Stacking the Box podcast. Based on the conversation, they feel Chicago defeating Tennessee was primarily about the latter beating themselves and a stroke of good fortune.
Overreaction Monday: Bears winning Caleb Williams’ debut was more a fluke than anything
While analyzing the contest, MacMillian and Holmes focused on the poor play of Titans quarterback Will Levis, highlighting a bone-headed pick-six he tossed.
MacMillan couldn't help but laugh while declaring it "one of the worst throws [he's] ever seen" by Levis. Then, Holmes pointed out how the Tennessee gunslinger knew he messed up before the ball left his hand.
"The initial reaction on [Levis'] face was great ... as he threw it, he ends up on his knees, hands on his helmet, like 'What have I just done?'"
"The Titans should've won that game [against the Bears] ... Caleb Williams did not look good," Holmes confidently declared.
It's hard to argue with MacMillan and Holmes. Tennessee looked like the better squad for much of the affair, only to see Levis hand the game to Chicago. The Titans had more first downs and yards while containing Williams. Alas, their three turnovers were the difference.
Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, who returned the previously discussed interception for the eventual game-winning touchdown, torched Levis for his brutal blunder. Perhaps Chicago understands they got away with a dismal showing, demonstrated by his comments.
Overall, it's only one game for Williams, and we should remember this was the first of hopefully many. With that in mind, he can only improve from here.