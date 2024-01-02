Pac-12 record in bowl games: How has the conference fared in 2023?
The final season of the Pac-12 was immensely successful with Washington emerging as a College Football Playoff contender.
While USC disappointed during the regular season and Utah's injuries got the best of them, the Huskies were as good as advertised while Oregon stayed in the CFP race as long as they could. Arizona and Oregon State were standouts, heading into bowl season ranked No. 14 and No. 19 respectively.
The Pac-12 landed postseason bids for eight teams. How'd they do?
Pac-12 record in 2023 bowl games
With at least one bowl game left to play, the Pac-12 is 4-3 in bowl season.
- LA Bowl: UCLA beat Boise State, 35-22
- Independence Bowl: Texas Tech beat Cal, 34-14
- Las Vegas Bowl: Northwestern beat Utah, 14-7
- Holiday Bowl: USC beat No. 15 Louisville, 42-28
- Alamo Bowl: No. 14 Arizona beat No. 12 Oklahoma, 38-24
- Sun Bowl: No. 16 Notre Dame beat No. 19 Oregon State, 40-8
- Fiesta Bowl: No. 8 Oregon beat No. 23 Liberty, 45-6
- Sugar Bowl (CFP): No. 3 Texas vs. No. 2 Washington
UCLA fell behind 16-7 early in the LA Bowl but turned things around in the second half to run away with a 35-16 win over the Mountain West Champions of Boise State.
That same day, Cal was humbled by Texas Tech in the Independence Bowl after taking a 14-7 lead into halftime. The Red Raiders scored 27 unanswered points in the second half for a 34-14 win.
A season with rough offensive play ended in similar fashion for Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl. Northwestern scored the go-ahead touchdown with six minutes left in the fourth quarter of a low-scoring game to win 14-7.
USC looked dead in the water by the end of the regular season and a bowl game without Caleb Williams against a ranked Louisville squad looked like it could be a horrible mismatch. But backup Miller Moss shocked the college football world by tossing six touchdowns in his Trojan debut as USC won 42-28.
Arizona seesawed in the Alamo Bowl against Oklahoma, dominating early, then giving up 24 unanswered points in the middle two quarters before running away with it in the fourth. They forced six turnovers and won 38-24.
Oregon State wasn't so lucky against Notre Dame in the Sun Bowl. With Jonathan Smith gone to Michigan State, the Beavers couldn't get anything going and lost 40-8.
Oregon restored the good feelings for the conference with their own blowout of Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl. Bo Nix tossed five touchdown passes in his finale with the Ducks.
Pending Washington's matchup with Texas in the CFP, the Pac-12 is 3-1 against ranked teams in bowl season.