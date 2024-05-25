Pacers receive death knell with heartbreaking Tyrese Haliburton injury update
The Indiana Pacers desperately need a Game 3 win to avoid a 3-0 deficit in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics. They may have to win this game without their star, Tyrese Haliburton who left Game 2 in the second half with what was later confirmed to be a re-injuring of a hamstring injury that he suffered in early January.
The star has had issues with this injury since rushing back from the injury with Evan Sidery of Forbes noting that his averages have been down across the board: 23.6 points before injury and 16 points after.
With what is essentially becoming a do-or-die Game 3, Indiana is probably in deep remorse after late-game troubles in Game 1 forced the squad into this situation being down 0-2.
As the Pacers get ready for what they hope to be an energetic crowd leading them to victory, the injury status of their star point guard has been revealed.
Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight? Latest Celtics-Pacers injury update for Game 3
According to Shams Charania and Joe Vardon of The Athletic, Tyrese Haliburton is out for Game 3 against the Boston Celtics "due to a re-injured left hamstring."
As Shams notes, the star missed 10 games with the same injury in January.
With Indiana without their star for this game, it's extremely easy to see a world where the Celtics win Game 3 and take a 3-0 series lead.
While Boston should win this game by a big margin, it wouldn't be surprising if the Pacers make this game competitive with the amount of messing around that the Celtics have done this postseason. Whether Boston gives Indiana a shot in this game or not, the job got a lot easier in the same way that it has all postseason for the Celtics.