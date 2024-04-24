Packers 2024 NFL Draft picks: Every pick Green Bay has
The Green Bay Packers are one of those franchises that treasures its draft choices. Once again, they have plenty of selections.
The NFL Draft has become quite the traveling road show, as well as a three-day event in which fan attendance has been nothing short of spectacular. While it’s become quite an entertaining affair, it’s also about business. While free agency has been good for the league, not every franchise believes in fortifying its roster with veterans.
That is certainly the case when it comes to the Green Bay Packers. The organization believes in using the draft to build a team that the coaching staff develops. These days, Matt LaFleur is the sideline leader, and so far, so good for a team that has reached the playoffs four times during his five-year tenure.
A look at all of the Green Bay Packers draft choices in 2024
As of this writing, and it all starts this Thursday evening at Detroit, the Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams lead all teams with 11 selections in this year’s draft. That’s hardly a surprise when it comes to a franchise now led by general manager Brian Gutekunst.
Round
No.
1
25
2
41 (from Jets), 58
3
88, 91 (from Bills)
4
126
5
169
6
202, 219
7
245, 255
You have to go back to 2016 to find the last time the Packers chose only seven players. In 2023, Green Bay made 13 selections. One year earlier, Gutekunst made 11 picks.In four of the last six drafts, the Packers have selected at least 10 players.
More impressively, the team has not only drafted often but extremely well. A look at the team’s current depth chart on offense and Green Bay’s quarterback (Jordan Love), top three wide receivers (Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Jayden Reed), and its starting offensive line are all Packers’ draft choices. The lone exception is former Raiders’ running back Josh Jacobs, the 2022 NFL rushing leader who signed with the club this offseason.
On defense, eight of the club’s 11 starters are homegrown. The exceptions are linebacker Preston Smith, who was signed from Washington back in 2019. New safety Xavier McKinney (Giants) was a free-agent addition this year, while nickelback Keisean Nixon began his career with the Raiders.