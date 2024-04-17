Packers clearly don't have much confidence in QB position behind Jordan Love
The Green Bay Packers are going to desperate lengths to find potential backup QBs.
The Green Bay Packers have their QB of the future. Jordan Love spent two years learning at the altar of Aaron Rodgers, subject to every manner of speculation and doubt, as befits such a mentor. When Love took over the reins in year three, there was an understandable reluctance to anoint him.
Love always had the talent, but refinement of that talent (or lack thereof) was a major concern. He didn't exactly light up his first training camp as the starter either, and it's borderline impossible to fill the shoes left by a QB of Rodgers' talent.
Love's first season under center was a mixed bag, but by the end, he looked the part of Green Bay's franchise pillar. He notched 32 touchdowns through the air and led Green Bay to an uproarious upset of the No. 2-seed Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Playoffs. Last season was only the start for this Packers team. From here, it's onward and upward.
That's how it feels, at least. The Packers plan to extend Love in the coming weeks, potentially making him one of the 10 highest-paid players at his position. At 25 years old, Love should lead the Green Bay offense for the next decade if all goes to plan.
So, why are the Packers worried about their QB room? Well, just ask the San Francisco 49ers...
Packers looking in unconventional places for backup QB help
It's important to roster a quality backup (or two) at the QB position. The Packers turned to Sean Clifford as the backup QB last season. A fifth-round pick out of Penn State, Clifford was scarcely used once the games counted. He appeared in two regular-season games and rushed three times for -2 yards. He completed his only pass attempt for 37 yards.
The Packers seem to like Clifford, but GM Brian Gutekunst has always wanted to develop multiple quarterbacks at once. It's a little side project, almost.
"Getting back to drafting multiple quarterbacks is something that I've wanted to do. There's some guys with interesting skill sets that are going to get taken later that might have a pretty good chance to make it." (h/t Lombardi Ave)
Green Bay may have a target on their radar in Northern Illinois gunslinger Rocky Lombardi, whose name is perfect for the Packers' organization. Lombardi participated in Green Bay's local Pro Day.
A six-year college QB who spent three at Michigan State and three at Northern Illinois, Lombardi enters the NFL ranks at 26 years old. His advanced age could scare off some teams, not to mention a rather bland statistical profile. He completed 57.8 percent of his passes as a senior for 2,274 yards, 11 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
Still, Lombardi is a promising dual-threat athlete — he ran for 129 yards and seven touchdowns — and he has prototypical QB size at 6-foot-3 and 227 pounds.
If the Packers want to land a third-string QB late in the draft or in undrafted free agency, Lombardi could be worth a call.