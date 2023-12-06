Packers DB's take on missed PI call will only infuriate Chiefs fans more
Green Bay Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine didn't believe he committed defensive pass interference against the Kanas City Chiefs in Week 13.
By Scott Rogust
The Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs was in contention for "Game of the Week," considering how close the game was. But the way the final drive was officiated by referees put a damper on things.
There were multiple notable calls and non-calls to happen on that last drive of the Kansas City Chiefs, looking to tie things up while trailing 27-19. But perhaps the most egregious miss by the officials was defensive pass interference by Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine on Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling that wasn't called.
Chiefs fans were livid, given the fact that Valentine was hanging on the back of Valdes-Scantling before quarterback Patrick Mahomes' pass got into the vicinity. If called, it would have set Kansas City up in the red zone for a potential touchdown.
A day after the Sunday night game, Valentine was approached about the play in question, which fans called defensive pass interference. Valentine undoubtedly riled up Chiefs fans with his comments via The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, saying that he didn't see a flag on the field after the play.
Carrington Valentine frustrates Chiefs fans further with pass interference comments
What else can Valentine say? But it certainly won't fly with Chiefs fans, that's for sure.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce wasn't going to blame the non-call as the reason why they lost, saying it was on them to find a way to win.
That last drive was eventful, to say the least. There was the unnecessary roughness call on Packers safety Jonathan Owens for his sideline hit on Mahomes, despite the Chiefs quarterback being inbounds. Then, the ejection of Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco for punching Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon in the helmet. Then, the non-call on Valentine. Finally, on the last play, Mahomes' attempt at a Hail Mary fell short.
The Packers improved to 6-6 on the year and moved up to the No. 7 spot in the NFC playoff bracket. They are set to compete on Monday night against the New York Giants, who won their previous two games.
As for the Chiefs, they are looking to gain ground with the rest of the AFC. They face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon.