On The House: Packers fans were ultimate losers after Aaron Rodgers injury
Karma is a cat, and it's eating up all the cheeseheads in Wisconsin. Don't be a nasty Packers fan. Just don't.
By Kristen Wong
A moment of silence for the New York Jets' 2023 season. The Jets are staring down their own grave after losing Aaron Rodgers to a season-ending Achilles injury in Monday's Week 1 win over the Bills. And who else should attend Rodgers' wake than hordes of embittered and obnoxious Packers fans who were apparently very eager to watch their ex-quarterback choke in his Jets debut.
At one Wisconsin bar, customers were promised free drinks if the Jets lost to the Bills on Monday. Once Rodgers went down after four offensive snaps, people started running up their tabs, naturally expecting an easy-breezy Bills victory.
Imagine their shock hours later when the Jets won on a walk-off punt return touchdown in overtime. Honestly, they really should have had Josh Allen pay for their drinks.
Even though fate isn't exactly smiling down on the Jets right now, at least the powers of karma are in full swing.
Peep the bio under the fan's name that reads, "Hoping for Free Drinks." Props to the TV crew for that very apt description.
Packers fans who bet on Jets Week 1 loss take an L
During Monday's game, sports celebrities took to Twitter to offer Rodgers their condolences, from the grammar-challenged Patrick Mahomes to Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, who had suffered a torn Achilles in his NBA career.
Sending one's thoughts and prayers after a player -- rival or not -- suffers a freak season-ending injury is generally a good idea. Betting on that player's or team's injury-ridden demise -- again, rival or not -- is just classless.
The Packers lose from the Rodgers' injury news, too, since they will no longer get their conditional first-round pick (Rodgers had to play at least 65 percent of snaps in 2023). Members of Green Bay's front office may be feeling a sense of relief, complimenting each other for getting rid of Rodgers at an opportune time, yet the Packers are far from a perfect team themselves.
One dominant Jordan Love performance does not make a successful era. In an anarchical NFC North division with no clear leader in sight, the Packers will have enough reasons to drink this season without Aaron Rodgers in the picture.