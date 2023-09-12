Patrick Mahomes sums up rivals feelings tweeting about Aaron Rodgers injury
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs sent his well wishes to Aaron Rodgers, who left his New York Jets debut early due to injury.
By Scott Rogust
There has been a lot of hype surrounding the New York Jets this offseason, and understandably so. After being much maligned at the quarterback position, the team made the blockbuster trade to acquire Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers. Considering he is a four-time NFL MVP, and won that award twice in the previous three seasons, many believed that this was the year that the Jets would finally make it back to the playoffs.
But in the first quarter, on the team's opening drive, the Jets faithful in attendance watched Rodgers get sacked by linebacker Leonard Floyd. Rodgers stood up, then immediately sat down on the turf before being helped off the field. After going into the medical tent on the sidelines, Rodgers was carted to the x-ray room and then went to the locker room while wearing a boot on his left foot.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to Twitter to send well wishes to Rodgers after seeing him exit the game.
Patrick Mahomes sends well wishes to Aaron Rodgers, who leaves Jets debut early due to ankle injury
Rodgers' debut lasted a matter of a handful of plays and saw him attempt just one pass, which he threw out of bounds. MetLife Stadium was loud prior to kickoff but then went silent after Rodgers left the game.
The Jets initially announced that Rodgers was questionable to return at the time of his departure due to the ankle injury. Later on, the team announced that Rodgers was ruled out for the remainder of the game while revealing that X-rays returned negative.
In Week 4, Rodgers and Mahomes are supposed to face off in the Jets vs. Chiefs game, scheduled for Sunday Night Football on NBC. With this injury, it's unknown if Rodgers will be available. That will all be dependent on the results of an MRI.
In a matter of moments, four offensive snaps to be precise, Rodgers' first game as a member of Gang Green came to a halt.