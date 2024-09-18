Packers go the extra mile to take an unnecessary risk with Jordan Love
In Week 1, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love suffered what looked to be a scary knee injury against the Philadelphia Eagles. It appeared as though Love's knee popped and gave out as he was taken to the ground. Of course, the speculation on what was torn and how long he would miss began quickly.
But, miraculously, Love only suffered an MCL sprain, meaning he would be back in three-to-six weeks, if all healed correctly.
But Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had listed Love as 'questionable' for the Week 2 game with the Indianapolis Colts, despite Love not practicing. Many speculated that this was just gamesmanship, as it never looked like Love was anywhere close to being able to play in that game.
It's now only been 12 days since the knee injury. Still, the Packers are hopeful that Love will be back in the lineup sooner rather than later.
And Love seems willing to take that risk too.
Jordan Love returns to practice for the first time since Week 1 knee injury
A lot of pundits believe that the Packers are being incredibly careless and risking the future of their franchise by trying to rush their quarterback back to the field so quickly. Playing on an injured MCL could make it worse. Worst-case scenario, Love ends up with a fully torn MCL or ACL because his knee wasn't stable enough to be moving around on. This puts him on the sideline for the rest of the year and risks his future quite a bit.
Even with this in mind, the Packers franchise quarterback has officially returned to practice for the first time since his Week 1 knee injury.
Love worked out with the team, went through stretching and a bunch of early practice drills. He threw to some receivers and, for the most part, he didn't look to be favoring his knee much at all. He did wear a sleeve on his left leg at practice though.
At this point, this seems like such an unnecessary risk for the Packers to be taking with the future of their franchise. The most valuable player in the entire organization is Love and his health should be the top priority for the team.
It's just Week 3. There's a ton of time for the Packers to make up any ground that they might lose in his absence.
Yes, Malik Willis didn't look like the kind of QB that could sustain success for the Packers, but Green Bay did win their Week 2 matchup with Willis at the helm. It might not be the worst decision in the world to make sure Love is fully healed before sending him back out there.