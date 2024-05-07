Packers had ideal first-round fit stolen by a rival
By John Buhler
Although you could argue that the Green Bay Packers made a swell pick at No. 25 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by taking former Arizona Wildcats star offensive tackle Jordan Morgan, they may have had their eyes set on a guy who went a few picks before them to a division rival. Yes, I am referring to the Detroit Lions trading up to No. 24 with the Dallas Cowboys to take Alabama corner Terrion Arnold.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recounted this in his latest NFL Draft notes article. He had tidbits for all 32 NFL franchises on what they did, and more importantly, what they didn't do in the draft two weekends back. While getting Morgan to protect Jordan Love's blindside seems to have been the right call, it would be such a shame if Arnold is the one closing off throwing lanes for Love twice a year annually.
Low-key, one of my favorite things about the NFC North division itself is the savvy nature of all four of its general managers. I like what Brad Holmes does the best in Detroit. Although I have been critical of the other three, Brian Gutekunst seems to get more right than wrong in Green Bay, Ryan Poles has really come on of late in Chicago, and even I can't deny the great draft Kwesi Adofo-Mensah just had.
However, the Lions are now the team to beat in-division because they have the best GM in Holmes.
Green Bay Packers missed out on their chance to draft Terrion Arnold
Truth be told, I don't think we need to crush Gutekunst too badly over letting a division rival get a player he wanted. Nobody saw Arnold, and the entire defensive class for that matter, slip that far down the draft board. Green Bay was more in the mix to take defensive backs like Cooper DeJean and Arnold's former Alabama teammate Kool-Aid McKinstry than the Lions' first-round pick anyway.
To me, I think the Packers did a fine job addressing their biggest need in the draft, which was to find a blindside protector for Love. They did just that in taking Morgan. Although he may be a bit of a reach, this was a tackle-rich draft, and Morgan was a big-time player during his time at U of A. He seems to understand the pressure he is facing, and does not give a damn what you think about his short arms.
Overall, I would expect for the Packers to be the Lions' most formidable challenger in the NFC North this year, although I think Chicago and even Minnesota will be feisty. It all hinges on Love. If he plays at a Pro Bowl level, then I would have no problem saying Green Bay could get back to the NFC Championship game. If he fails to impress in his second season as a starter, Guty's seat may get hot.
Missing out on Arnold is one thing, but making sure you address a bigger need is more important.