Packers plan at QB after Jordan Love return is an insult to Vikings and Malik Willis
By Mark Powell
Malik Willis did his job quite well when he was forced into action for three games during Jordan Love's absence with an MCL injury. Now that Love is scheduled to return against the Minnesota Vikings, Willis's career trajectory is in flux.
Sure, there's a chance Willis looked like a capable starting quarterback merely because he was playing in Matt LaFleur's system. Despite Love's return, the Packers still plan to use Willis sparingly in the offense, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN followed up on this, suggesting that Love and Willis could both play, perhaps even in the same offensive package.
While the creative side of me loves the thought, it also serves as an insult to Willis to some degree. We all know who will be throwing in such a play, and it won't be Willis. It suggests that the Packers themselves view Willis as a one-trick pony, and not a true passing threat without LaFleur calling the shots.
Malik Willis gameplan could hurt his value, and won't trick the Vikings
It's the exact same conflict Willis found himself on with the Titans, which he fought to dispel this offseason thanks to some impressive throws in training camp and the preseason. Tennessee traded him to Green Bay because they thought he deserved a real backup QB opportunity, rather than a trick play artist. Willis is not Taysom Hill.
Given Green Bay's delicate QB depth chart behind Love, it's unlikely Willis is traded this season. Sean Clifford is the third-string quarterback, and no one wants to relive that nightmare. However, installing a system which doesn't allow Willis to showcase a trait he clearly has (when given the opportunity) limits his own value moving forward.
Not to mention, the Vikings aren't going to fall for it. As Fowler stated in his article on ESPN, "I'm told the Vikings are at least preparing for all possibilities, including a package for Malik Willis, a talented runner."
LaFleur is a great play-caller and he should feel free to use all the assets at his disposal. If Willis provides a mismatch the Packers can take advantage of, they will play him. If not, then perhaps this was all just hearsay to force a division rival to prepare for a play-call that was never coming in the first place.
Ideally, it won't hurt Willis long-term outlook at QB in the process.