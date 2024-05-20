Packers offseason reunion could be short-lived with draft haul, cap space
By Lior Lampert
The Green Bay Packers were not satisfied with the production (or lack thereof) from their running back room in 2023, evidenced by their offseason backfield overhaul this offseason.
Green Bay released veteran star tailback, respected locker room leader and fan favorite Aaron Jones in March, signing two-time Pro Bowler Josh Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million contract on the same day. Moreover, they spent a third-round pick (No. 88 overall) on USC's MarShawn Lloyd to form a new dynamic duo. In other words, the Packers have emphasized addressing a rushing unit that only accounted for 33 percent of their offensive yardage output last season, good for 19th in the NFL.
Yet, 2020 second-round selection AJ Dillon (also known as the "Quadfather" or "Quadzilla") remains on the roster after signing a one-year, $2.74 million deal to stay with the Packers a couple of months ago. However, the reunion could be short-lived should Green Bay need to shed salary from their payroll, especially considering the price tag for the contract extension of quarterback Jordan Love projects to be at or near $200 million.
AJ Dllion could be back with the Packers for a good time, not a long time after offseason reunion
The NFL Scouting Department of Bleacher Report considers the release of Dillon to be Green Bay's second-most creative way to free up cap space this offseason. However, they note that the Packers have a fluid and ideal financial situation, being that they boasted the youngest roster in football last season -- suggesting most of their long-term pieces are already under contract for multiple years.
Despite his draft pedigree, Dillon has operated primarily as the second fiddle to Jones in his first four years as a pro, seeing his yards per attempt depreciate every season (averaging a measly 3.4 yards per carry in 2023 on 178 attempts). Now, he will slot in as the third option on the depth chart behind Jacobs and Lloyd should he remain on the team.
While cutting Dillon offers minimal financial relief based on his price tag and cap hit ($1.292 million), his poor play on the field is enough to warrant the decision, let alone if it means carving out space to make additional roster moves. He is a plodder, a big-bodied back (6-foot, 247 pounds) who struggles to gain anything more than what his offensive line blocks for him and moves like he has bricks for feet.