Predicting the Packers record during Jordan Love’s initial recovery timeline
By Lior Lampert
The Green Bay Packers yielded their 2024 regular-season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles in São Paulo, Brazil. Nevertheless, their most significant loss came in the contest's final seconds, when quarterback Jordan Love went down with a scary-looking injury.
Thankfully, Love and the Packers avoided the worst, and the issue isn't season-ending. Still, Green Bay's franchise signal-caller is facing a three-to-six-week absence, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Unfortunately (for the Packers), their bye isn't until Week 10, meaning Love is in danger of missing up to six games. While he's out, will Green Bay stay afloat and keep themselves in the playoff mix? The answer largely hinges on the team's schedule in the forthcoming weeks.
Assuming Love needs the whole recovery timetable, here's the list of challengers the Packers will encounter in that span.
Week #
Opponent
2
vs. Indianapolis Colts
3
@ Tennessee Titans
4
vs. Minnesota Vikings
5
@ Los Angeles Rams
6
vs. Arizona Cardinals
7
vs. Houston Texans
Predicting the Packers' record during Jordan Love’s initial recovery timeline
Aside from the Houston Texans, the Packers don't have a death row of opponents in their short-term future. None of the other squads are particularly imposing, potentially enabling Green Bay to pull out multiple victories sans Love.
Green Bay's next two meetings are against Houston's fellow AFC South rivals -- the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans. Both are winnable, considering they have unproven albeit talented quarterbacks and middling defensive units. Meanwhile, the latter has a first-year head coach at the helm (Brian Callahan), so there could be some early-season growing pains.
In Week 4, Green Bay hosts the Minnesota Vikings. Considering the Packers' divisional foe has a measly 6.5-game expected win total, this is another doable matchup. Moreover, the Lambeau Field home-field advantage puts them in a favorable spot, even without Love.
In 2023, the Los Angeles Rams would've been a considerably more daunting task for Green Bay minus Love. However, following the retirement of future Hall of Fame defensive lineman Aaron Donald, the franchise has unanswered questions. Chief among them are secondary concerns, which got neutralized by having a generational pass rusher in the fold.
Like the Vikings, the Arizona Cardinals don't project to do much winning this year. Sportsbooks forecast they'll win anywhere from 6.5 to 7.5 games. If the Packers are legitimately on the shortlist of NFC title contenders, which many considered them to be, they must capitalize on these opportunities.
Lastly, the Texans present Green Bay with their stiffest challenge. If Love isn't under center for that battle, the Packers will struggle to match their offensive firepower. It's hard to envision them getting past C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Stefon Diggs and company, even at home.
Ultimately, Green Bay has as many as five attainable triumphs. Excluding Love, they should at least beat the Vikings and Cardinals, though we shouldn't expect anything more.