Packers QB Jordan Love has one clear flaw to clean up before 2024 season
By Lior Lampert
Yes, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love proved he has what it takes to be among the elite NFL signal-callers last season. He was so good in his first year under center that he projects to earn a $200 million contract extension. Still, like all of us, he is human and has areas of his game that need improvement.
Love, 25, is farther ahead than most gunslingers his age after sitting behind four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers for his first two years as a pro. However, he is still prone to making mistakes. If the Packers are going to take that next step forward to the upper echelon of contender status, he must address this glaring flaw.
Packers QB Jordan Love has to cut down the turnovers before the 2024 season
As a quarterback with elite arm talent, Love sometimes tries to make throws in tight windows that aren't necessarily high-percentage plays. However, he gets away with it more times than not because of his ability to sling the rock. But when it backfires, it can come back to haunt him and the Packers. Perhaps no sequence is more reflective of that than Green Bay's final play in the 2023 NFC Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers.
Love rolled out of the pocket to make a tough cross-body throw to the middle of the field intended for wide receiver Chrisitan Watson. With less than a minute remaining and a trip to the NFC Championship Game on the line, the Packers quarterback committed a costly season-ending blunder.
Time was not on Green Bay's side -- they had to drive at least 30 more yards down the field for a chance to tie the game. Nevertheless, it was first down, and the Packers had two timeouts at their disposal. Why didn't Love throw the ball away and give the Packers a few more cracks at moving the chains?
“It’s something that’s always with you," Love said during Green Bay's organized team activities (OTAs) last week, per Bill Huber. "... you’ve got to learn from it, be able to watch it, break it down, see what went wrong, learn from it and grow and move on."
Despite ranking second in the league in passing touchdowns (32) and seventh in yards (4,159), Love tied for the fifth-most interceptions (11). Cutting down the turnovers would be a significant development for him and the Packers as they look to ascertain themselves as more than a plucky underdog story.