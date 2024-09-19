Packers real goal in rushing Jordan Love's recovery isn't what you think
By Mark Powell
The Green Bay Packers could get Jordan Love back much sooner than expected. Love suffered what looked to be a severe knee injury during the Packers Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Thankfully, tests revealed that Love was merely dealing with a sprained MCL, which has a usual recovery time of 3-to-6 weeks.
It's been less than two weeks since that fateful Friday night in Brazil, and Love is already back on the practice field. Green Bay flirted with dressing Love last week, only to back down at the last minute. Matt LaFleur is following a similar pattern this week, with the Packers set to take on the Tennessee Titans.
In Love's absence, the Packers offense has been relatively run-heavy. Malik Willis, Green Bay's backup, is a dual-threat passer who can open up the playbook more than the average second stringer. The Packers won Willis's first start in a low-scoring affair over the Indianapolis Colts. The Titans are arguably a worse opponent, as Willis's former team is reeling with Will Levis behind center.
Packers real goal for Jordan Love is obvious when looking at the schedule
In reality, the Packers shouldn't care if Love plays this week or not. Sure, the result might be prettier with Love behind center, but Green Bay should still defeat the Titans with Willis starting.
However, by getting Love some practice reps this week -- even in a low-stress environment -- it better prepares him for Week 4 against the division rival Minnesota Vikings, which are off to a red-hot 2-0 start. ESPN's Adam Schefter has the details about Love's injury in full.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if he plays this week," one source told Schefter. “It’s definitely day-by-day like he said, and 50-50 at best right now.”
"But the larger point might be that, even if Love cannot make it back by Sunday, he’ll have a realistic chance to return next week at home vs. the Vikings, which would mark a two-game absence," Schefter continued.
The Vikings and Sam Darnold are off to a surprising 2-0 start heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Houston Texans. If Minnesota is somehow able to emerge from that game victorious, there will be a lot riding on Minnesota's trip to Lambeau Field in just a few weeks' time.
The Packers are in no position to rush back their franchise quarterback. However, if they have a Week 4 goal in mind, at least it makes a little more sense.