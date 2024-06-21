Packers rookie Javon Bullard laughs at himself over his Madden 25 trailer appearance
By John Buhler
Thankfully, Javon Bullard is remembered for something far better and more important than how he is being portrayed in a dang vidya game. Bullard is entering his rookie season out of Georgia as a member of the Green Bay Packers. The Dawgs' former star safety is best known for his controversial pass breakup while covering Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. during the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
But before he even takes his first snap as a member of the NFC North contender, EA Sports did the man so dirty. In the latest trailer for Madden 25, you can see in the second play Bullard getting duked out by Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson. Admittedly, this could happen to him and to anyone, because Robinson is that good. It just came immediately after Justin Fields returning kicks...
The good news is Bullard has a pair of championship rings from his days at Georgia and goes to one of the best-run franchises in the NFL in Green Bay, one with serious Super Bowl aspirations this season. Give Bullard a lot of credit for laughing at himself for Madden's portrayal of Robinson putting him into a blender. As a fan of both Georgia and the Falcons, this visual has me feeling a certain way.
Here is the entire trailer from Madden NFL 25. EA Sports, you have outdone yourself once again....
Keep in mind that this is the first time that rookies like Bullard will have ever been in a video game, too.
Throughout his entire football-playing career, Bullard had never been able to be in a video game. My generation could have been in the final installments of EA College Football's predecessor before going on to being in the Madden franchise if they were lucky enough. So for star football players like Bullard from Gen-Z, this is a massive deal. Everybody grew up playing Madden at some point, right?
After seeing Fields, the Pittsburgh Steelers' new backup quarterback, give the ball on a kickoff to Cordarrelle Patterson after receiving it, it is nice to see something a bit more realistic from the video game franchise. Atlanta and Green Bay should be two playoff-calilber teams in the NFC. The Falcons may be favored to win the NFC South, while Green Bay needs to get past Detroit in the NFC North.
Overall, you are always hoping for life to imitate are, and vice versa. While I am sure that new Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith would not be beneath putting his team's backup quarterback out there to receive kicks, Atlanta and Green Bay relatively evenly-matched makes more sense. It is only fitting that the first scene in the trailer goes from Smith's current team to the one he used to coach.
For as much adulation people have had for the return of EA College Football, hey, Madden is still here!