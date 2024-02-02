Packers Rumors: Aaron Jones' future, Jaire Alexander trade talk, Jordan Love contract
A Green Bay Packers update with information on Aaron Jone's future, the possibility of trading Jaire Alexander and Jordan Love's contract situation.
Packers rumors: GM Brian Gutekunst confirms that Jordan Love extension is in the works
The Green Bay Packers came into 2023 with nothing but question marks around their team. While they had a few stars like Jaire Alexander and Aaron Jones, they had seen their Hall of Fame quarterback walk out the door during the offseason.
The departure of Aaron Rodgers left Green Bay with his successor, Jordan Love, who they had drafted in the first round just a few years prior. To that point in his career, Love had thrown three touchdowns, three interceptions and under 1000 yards. To say that he would be a question mark heading into 2023-2024 would be an understatement.
But Love didn't just meet the expectations of a first round quarterback, he would go on to exceed them tremendously. Love would go on to throw for 4159 yards in the air, 32 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions. He would lead the Packers into the playoffs with a 9-8 record in his first year under center.
Past that, Love would topple the No. 2-seeded Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs, good for a 157.2 QB rating, the best of his short career. Green Bay needs Jordan Love under center for years to come and that's exactly their plan heading into the offseason.
Love has just one year left on his contract and the Packers GM Brian Gutekunst doesn't appear to be willing to let him test free agency at the end of next season.
Gutekunst would go on to say that it is crucial to the Packers to extend Love as it would add stability in the team at its most important position.
With the way that quarterbacks have been getting paid recently, Love is due for a massive upgrade in salary after his tremendous 2023 campaign. 12 quarterbacks were paid over $40 million last year with the top six all bringing in over $50 million. Love will likely be paid in the range of $40-50 million per year, a number that is becoming very common for the league's top signal callers.