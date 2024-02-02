Packers Rumors: Aaron Jones' future, Jaire Alexander trade talk, Jordan Love contract
A Green Bay Packers update with information on Aaron Jone's future, the possibility of trading Jaire Alexander and Jordan Love's contract situation.
Packers rumors: GM Brian Gutekunst has a short, direct answer to Jaire Alexander trade rumors
Green Bay's GM Brian Gutekunst was recently asked about the Packers having any consideration in trading cornerback Jaire Alexander. His response was short and sweet when he replied with:
"No."
This response should cause a huge sigh of relief from the Green Bay faithful. Gutekunst didn't hesitate or draw out the question with any sort of doubt. He was quick and to the point, showing his true belief that he has no interest in dealing the team's best defensive player.
Alexander, 26, came under the spotlight late last season with a coin toss debacle that could have ended poorly for him and the Packers. The young cornerback appointed himself a captain for a game and went out to take the coin toss.
Alexander would go on to win the toss before claiming they "wanted to play defense" which is a big difference than deferring their option to the second half. If the referee would have taken this claim at face value, rather than clarifying that Alexander wanted to defer, the Packers could have been on defense to start both the first and second half.
The team would go on to suspend him, but it appears as if this whole incident has washed over by now.
Green Bay, understandably so, has a ton of patience with the young star's antics. He is still in his mid 20's and incredibly talented. Alexander is a two-time pro bowler and a two-time All-Pro selection. His ability to shade the opposing teams best receiver is a trait that is nearly impossible to find. It doesn't seem like the Packers will be quick to let him go, especially in a trade.