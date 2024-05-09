A Packers-Saints trade after learning about Lions stealing Terrion Arnold for CB help
By John Buhler
The Green Bay Packers got leapfrogged by the NFC North rival Detroit Lions in the 2024 NFL Draft big time. Detroit traded up from No. 29 in a deal with the Dallas Cowboys to take former Alabama star defensive back Terrion Arnold one pick ahead of Green Bay. While the Packers made a savvy move in taking former Arizona star offensive tackle Jordan Morgan a pick later, they had to be a bit frustrated.
Even though Green Bay addressed one of its two most pressing needs heading into the draft by taking David Bakhtiari's successor in Morgan at No. 25 out of U of A, seeing Arnold go to the Lions has to be killing them. Fortunately, there is a star cornerback out there who could be had if the right trade offer manifests itself. I am talking about Marshon Lattimore of the New Orleans Saints, baby!
Here is what it may take to get Lattimore onto the Packers before the time training camp starts.
It would take two picks in 2025, a first and a fourth, as well as two picks in 2026, a second and seventh, to get Lattimore onto the Packers. Trading in-conference may force the Packers to pay even more of a premium than this, but they are only paying roughly $65,000 more than New Orleans in Lattimore switching teams. This potential trade is all about hitting the reset button a bit for the Saints.
Let's discuss if the Packers are the right trade partner for the Saints should they move off Lattimore.
How New Orleans Saints trade Marshon Lattimore to Green Bay Packers
I said earlier in the week that the Houston Texans are the best landing spot for Lattimore, mostly because they play in the opposite conference of the Saints. While Green Bay would be a great landing spot for Lattimore, as the Packers are a near-Super Bowl contender like the Texans are, again, Green Bay would have to pay a greater premium to land Lattimore than the Texans would, all things equal.
From Green Bay's perspective, you do the deal because what price can you put on another Lombardi Trophy, honestly? Jordan Love may not be on his rookie contract anymore, but it isn't like he is making a ton of money either. The Packers need to take advantage of this financial situation and load up on defense. Green Bay is probably a playoff team again and could challenge the Lions in the division.
As far as the Saints are concerned, it really comes down to whether they are finally ready to rip the deteriorating, water-logged band-aid off and try an honest rebuild. They have to come to grips with the idea that this team is going nowhere with Dennis Allen as its head coach and probably Derek Carr as its quarterback. Trading away arguably its best player in Lattimore is a sign that New Orleans is ready.
Overall, I still think there would be some trepidation in doing this deal. Yes, that is a lot of draft picks the Packers will have to give up. Then again, when have they ever been a major participant in NFL free agency? This is how they get their 2020s version of Charles Woodson. As for the Saints, until I see it happen, I suspect they will try to convince themselves they are still a playoff team post-Drew Brees.
Houston is an easier trade partner philosophically than Green Bay, but the Packers can strike a deal.