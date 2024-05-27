Packers think they’ve solved Christian Watson’s injury issues once and for all
It’s been a rough start for a talented performer who has shown his play-making abilities when called upon. The Green Bay Packers used a second-round pick in 2022 on North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson.
He famously dropped a wide-open pass attempt from Aaron Rodgers in the season opener vs. the Vikings, but would eventually get his act together. Watson would play in 14 games and make 11 starts. He was targeted 66 times and caught 41 passes for 611 yards, and a team-high seven touchdown receptions.
This past season, he played and started just nine contests. He hauled in 28 passes for 422 yards and five scores. Watson has played in 23 regular-season game and scored a dozen touchdowns.
Availability has been the big question mark for Christian Watson
Those nine games in 2023 were in the middle of the season. Watson was inactive the first three weeks and the final five games. He played in both playoff contests for Matt LaFleur’s club, but caught only one pass in each game. Hamstring issues have plagued the obviously-talented performer. It’s something he’s been working on this offseason, with some help. All told, Watson has missed 11 games in two seasons, eight in 2023. Will his third season prove to be the charm in terms of remaining on the field.
“Time will tell,” said LaFleur (via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky). “Certainly, you’ve got to get through the entire offseason [and] into training camp. There’s a lot of volume in training camp, so we get through that, then we’ll feel pretty good about it. Both he and (cornerback Eric) Stokes look like they’re probably in the best shape I’ve seen either one of them.”
Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks are part of a young and dynamic receiving corps. The latter three were part of the team’s late-season surge. Having Watson on the field would make this offense even more explosive.
“That’s the key, is trying to stay healthy throughout the season, so we can have him out there every game, which is something I know he’s working hard on,” said emerging quarterback Jordan Love (via Demovsky). “He’s a difference-maker when he’s out there. He’s a playmaker. Just having all our weapons out there is key.”
If Watson is healthy, the Packers offense could carry them a long way.