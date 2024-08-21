Packers sound absolutely miserable about QB situation behind Jordan Love
By Kinnu Singh
For decades, the Green Bay Packers have managed to keep the line of succession at the quarterback position uninterrupted.
In 2023, Jordan Love stepped in for former quarterback Aaron Rodgers and proved worthy of developing into the team's third consecutive franchise quarterback. Despite his rocky start to the season, Love's stellar second half of the 2023 campaign helped the Packers earn a playoff berth. The team rewarded the young quarterback with a lucrative contract extension this offseason, securing his future in Green Bay.
While he's far from being hailed as a future Hall of Fame quarterback, Love has gotten off to a great start. With his contract finished, the organization is turning their attention to the backup quarterback position — and they don't seem to like what they see.
Packers worried about backup quarterback options
While Love is firmly locked in as the team's starting quarterback for years to come, the options behind him have given the team reason to worry. Throughout training camp, second-year quarterback Sean Clifford and seventh-round draft pick Michael Pratt have been battling for the backup role. So far, neither has impressed.
Neither Clifford nor Pratt have done enough to warrant the second-string role, according to The Athletic's Matt Schneidman.
"My guess is they’ll stick with Clifford as the No. 2 and hope even harder than they hoped before that Jordan Love doesn’t get hurt," Schneidman wrote. "Neither Clifford nor Pratt has instilled confidence that he can tread water if Love goes down."
Simply hoping for a starter to remain healthy likely isn't a great solution. While nobody hopes to see a quarterback injury, teams are expected to be prepared for one. Without a solid option behind the starter, a team's season can easily fly off the rails. Last season, the New York Jets began the season as Super Bowl contenders. Following Rodgers' Achilles injury, the team's lack of a backup plan caused them to fade into irrelevancy.
More importantly, the backup quarterback's responsibilities include preparing the starting defense for each week's opponent. The team's defensive performance could hinge on how well the scout team quarterback mimics the opponent's quarterback in practice. If Clifford or Pratt are throwing balls into the dirt, it may be hard for the defense to stop the elite quarterbacks they'll face on Sundays.
As Schneidman suggests, it may be time for the Packers to sift through options on the waiver wire.