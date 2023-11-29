Packers trade deadline selling paying off for Green Bay’s defense

In the four games since the Rasul Douglas trade, #Packers rookie CB Carrington Valentine ranks (min. 100 snaps) 17th in the NFL in @PFF coverage grade.



His 52.3 passer rating-against is third league-wide.



39.1 comp % allowed is 2nd in the NFL to just Jalen Ramsey. pic.twitter.com/uqEqTn29hL