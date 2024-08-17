Patrick Mahomes blamed Travis Kelce for use of behind-the-back pass in Chiefs preseason game
The NFL preseason is an opportune time for many players to prove that they should receive a starting role or even a roster spot. Patrick Mahomes is one player who has absolutely nothing to prove in games that don't count.
Mahomes is already a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer and it wouldn't be shocking to see him retire as the greatest player in NFL history. He already has three Super Bowl rings and a pair of MVP awards on his ledger, and he's only 28 years old.
While he's extremely decorated already, Mahomes is also arguably the most talented quarterback to ever play the game. We've seen him do ridiculous things on the field that no other quarterback can ever dream of pulling off. He added another one of those ridiculous things to his resume with a behind-the-back pass in Saturday's Kansas City Chiefs preseason game against the Detroit Lions.
No, this game does not count, but c'mon. A behind-the-back pass? That's the stuff you'd expect to see in Madden or in a game of catch.
What makes this pass even crazier is that it wasn't by design. Mahomes revealed after the game that the behind-the-back pass was done out of spite!
Ridiculous Patrick Mahomes pass wasn't even planned
Long story short, Travis Kelce ran the wrong route, and out of spite, Mahomes threw him a behind-the-back pass. He wasn't expecting it to amount to much, but now, it's a highlight. It's a highlight that NFL fans will watch for a long time, even with it happening in a preseason game.
Kelce responded in a way that only Kelce could. He essentially blamed the miscommunication on Mahomes mumbling and was planning to help Mahomes down the sideline where he thought he was headed, but was able to adjust to what his quarterback was doing and make the play. These two have ridiculous chemistry, and broken plays like that are further proof of it.
The chances of Chiefs fans seeing this play drawn up by Andy Reid are likely zero, but now, Mahomes knows he has this play in his back pocket. He's so good at what he does to the point where plays done out of spite turn into gold. It's just ridiculous at this point.