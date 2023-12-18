Patrick Mahomes challenges Chiefs WRs to fix terrible drops with more effort
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes laid out the big things his wide receivers need to do to fix their drop problems.
The Kansas City Chiefs lead the NFL in drops in 2023. It's a problem for Kadarius Toney, whose bobble landed in a defender's arms against the Patriots. It's a problem for Rashee Rice, who was the bright spot in the unit on Sunday with nine catches for 91 yards. It's a problem for Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Justin Ross and Skyy Moore. It's a problem for everyone, even Travis Kelce.
The collective inability of the Chiefs receivers to catch the football has dogged Kansas City all year, in wins and in losses. On Sunday, they were on the right side of that equation with a win over the Patriots. But drops were still a huge talking point after the game.
What can KC do to fix the issue? Quarterback Patrick Mahomes told Mike Florio exactly what needs to happen: The receivers need to get to work.
"I asked Patrick Mahomes what specifically do you do to try to help your teammates minimize dropped passes," Florio said. "He said it's about going out before or after every practice, [getting] extra throws from Patrick Mahomes, extra throws from the other quarterbacks, extra catches from the Jugs machine. He said it's all about confidence."
Patrick Mahomes wants Chiefs WRs to get to work to fix drops
There's a couple of ways to read into those comments.
First, it could just be lip service. Of course, the receivers need to renew their focus and confidence in practice. Mahomes is just stating the obvious.
The second read is more harsh: Drops have been an issue for the receivers all year. The idea of getting in more work before and after practice shouldn't need to come up in Week 15. It comes down to a commitment to excellence and putting in more effort.
Reading between the lines, Mahomes is begging his receivers to go above and beyond, because what they've been giving hasn't been good enough.