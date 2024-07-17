Someone should tell Patrick Mahomes the Chiefs are taking it easy with Xavier Worthy
By Kinnu Singh
The Kansas City Chiefs offense averaged 21.8 points per game during the 2023 regular season. It was franchise's lowest average scoring output since head coach Andy Reid joined the team in 2013.
Despite hoisting another Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVIII, the Chiefs had a clear goal of reloading their offensive weaponry during the offseason. In an effort to add speed to their passing game, Kansas City selected Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Worthy was expected to step in and make an immediate impact as deep threat, but his career has gotten off to a slow start. The speedster missed a significant portion of Kansas City's organized team activities and mandatory minicamp due to a hamstring injury.
The Chiefs are set to begin training camp at Missouri Western State University, and Worthy healed up in time to get back on the field just in time. On Wednesday, Worthy stood up to rejoin his teammates on the field, he was back on the sideline in a matter of moments.
In his first play back on the practice field, Worthy jammed his finger while attempting to field a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Just like that, he was back on the sidelines.
Patrick Mahomes' intensity spotlighted in Xavier Worthy's return to practice
According to The Kansas City Star, gusto from the Chiefs' fearless leader motivated the rookie wideout to retake the field. Mahomes went to check on Worthy and then gestured for him to return to the practice field. The Chiefs quarterback clearly didn't want Worthy to sit out long.
“There’s no easing [him in],” Mahomes said. “He’s gotta be ready to go. We’ve got a lot of competition on this offense. [General manager] Brett Veach and coach Reid did a great job bringing a lot of competition in. And Xavier, he got a lot of mental work in this these last few weeks that he had during OTAs and minicamp. But it’s time to go now."
Mahomes seems to have an urgency to help the offense get back to its explosive ways in 2024, and he knows how vital Worthy could be to those plans.
Worthy had a noticeable wrap around his injured hamstring, however. He admitted that he wasn't fully healthy but said that his leg was "getting better." Hamstring injuries can be tricky, and the Chiefs likely will monitor his workload, despite Mahomes' wishes.
The upcoming month will be a grueling one for the rookie wide receiver. Reid has been notorious for holding the most difficult training camp in the league. Even All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones has campaigned for some rest from the grueling practices during the Chiefs training camp this offseason.
Mahomes recalled how difficult training camp was for Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice before his rookie season in 2023.
"Y'all saw it with Rashee [Rice] last year and some of the throwing-up days he had," Mahomes said. "We're going to push you to the limit and prepare yourself to be ready to go for the season. That's not just him. That's everybody and everybody has to have that mentality when they come into camp.''
Worthy taped his left ring finger and returned to the field shortly after. After the practice, Worthy reassured reporters that he'd be fine.
“Just a little finger jam,” Worthy said with a smile. “I’m all right.”