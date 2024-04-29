Patrick Mahomes epic reaction to Travis Kelce's contract should get Chiefs fans hyped
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks for all of Kansas City with his epic reaction to Travis Kelce's contract extension, which should have fans amped.
By Lior Lampert
The NFL already lost one Kelce (Jason) to retirement this offseason. We couldn't afford to lose Travis also, who openly and publicly contemplated following in his older brother's footsteps during the 2023 season, and the Kansas City Chiefs made sure of that by signing the legendary tight end to a two-year contract extension that makes him the highest-paid player at his position.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network broke the news, followed by a priceless reaction from Kansas City's franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who speaks for the entire Chiefs Kingdom in response to the latest report with the utmost excitement.
Patrick Mahomes has epic reaction to the Chiefs re-signing TE Travis Kelce
"I told y'all I'll never let him leave!! Congrats my guy! @tkelce," Mahomes posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).
After landing two electric receivers on NFL Draft weekend and signing veteran Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to a one-year deal this offseason, the Chiefs now secure the final and most integral pass-catching piece of the puzzle for Mahomes, shutting down any rumors and speculation about retirement.
A nine-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro, and three-time Super Bowl champion, Kelce is undoubtedly headed to the Hall of Fame whenever he decides to hang up the cleats, still playing at a high level in his age-34 season. He snapped a streak of seven 1,000-yard receiving seasons (984) because he missed two games due to injury. But he is still the league's top tight end when healthy, and his mind-melding connection with Mahomes continuously improves.
Since Mahomes took over as the full-time starting quarterback for the Chiefs in 2018, Kelce has caught at least 92 passes each year, exceeding the 1,100-yard threshold in five out of six. The two have established themselves as the premier offensive tandem in the league and will continue doing so for two more seasons, at least. They will try to propel Kansas City to become the first franchise to three-peat in NFL history in 2024.