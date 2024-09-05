Patrick Mahomes hype video will make Chiefs fans run through a wall before TNF opener
By Mark Powell
Patrick Mahomes is ready to go for Week 1, in case you were wondering. Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL, and a two-time MVP at that. The Chiefs will start their quest for a first-ever NFL Super Bowl three-peat on Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens.
By now, you all know this. As Mahomes builds his legacy as the most-talented quarterback of all-time, adding to his resume with individual and team awards, like another Lombardi Trophy, will only add to his war chest of accomplishments. Mahomes is often compared to Tom Brady -- and who can blame us, really -- as the best quarterback to ever play. It's unfair to Mahomes, much like the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James debate, as the Chiefs star is still playing and moving the goalposts on what fans imagine as truly 'impossible' every year. We can properly answer the 'best QB' debate when Mahomes is done playing.
On Thursday, a talented and hungry Ravens team will seek revenge on Kansas City just months after the Chiefs walked into MT&T Bank Stadium for the AFC Championship Game and shut Baltimore down. The Ravens run game never really got going -- not that they gave it much of a chance thanks to Todd Monken -- and some costly mistakes resulted in a seven-point defeat.
As for Mahomes he's ready to dance on the Ravens grave yet again.
Lamar Jackson and Ravens treat Chiefs matchup like any other game...sure
Lamar Jackson has stated on multiple occasions that Week 1 is not unique in its revenge game status. He views every matchup the same way.
"Any game I play in, I feel like it's a revenge game,"Jackson said. "I'm not just going to look at this game like a revenge game. Anybody we play, no matter if we've beaten them or lost to them in previous years, I just want to win."
Much like we wrote at the time, we are not buying it! Jackson and the Ravens know they are the greatest AFC threat to the Chiefs. Revenge is natural, and Baltimore fans sure hope the players they root for weekly have that same bad taste in their mouths from January. In terms of actually stopping Mahomes, Roquan Smith had a unique strategy.
Smith believes if the Ravens can stop the run, they are set up for success. Forcing Mahomes to pass more is...something, especially given how many weapons the Chiefs added this offseason. One of those weapons, Hollywood Brown, will miss the season opener. But if the Ravens want to force KC to play one-dimensional football, perhaps they should stop the pass, rather than the run.
Clearly, Mahomes is up for the challenge.