Patrick Mahomes personally called Josh Allen to apologize after Chiefs-Bills
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen revealed that Patrick Mahomes reached out to him to personally apologize for his behavior during their postgame handshake in Week 14.
By Scott Rogust
The end of the Week 14 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills was the topic of debate. The Chiefs were extremely vocal in their displeasure over an offside penalty called on wide receiver Kadarius Toney that wiped out a would-be, game-winning touchdown.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was livid after the game, seen throwing his helmet and yelling at referees. Then there was the viral moment in which Mahomes shook hands with Bills quarterback Josh Allen, where he continued to vent about the penalty, saying it was "the wildest f***ing call I've ever seen." In the days after the game, Mahomes expressed regret over his behavior, particularly during his handshake with Allen.
On Wednesday, Allen revealed that Mahomes had reached out to him after the game to apologize.
Josh Allen says Patrick Mahomes reached out to him to apologize for postgame handshake rant
"Yeah, he reached out to me. It's football. It's a game of emotion. I know he didn't mean anything by it," said Allen. "I know the cameras caught the last few seconds of what we were talking about. But he's an ultimate competitor, he wants to win. That's why he is who he is."
Mahomes appeared on 610SportsKC on Monday and said he regretted how he acted after the game and, in particular, towards Allen during their postgame discussion.
"I regretted the way I acted towards Josh after the game because he had nothing to do with it," said Mahomes. "I was, uh, I was still hot and emotional but you can't do that, man."
On the play in question, Mahomes completed a pass to tight end Travis Kelce. As Kelce was about to be tackled by multiple Bills defenders, he threw a backward pass to Toney, who ran into the endzone for the touchdown. However, the referees had thrown a flag as soon as the football was snapped, saying that Toney was offside. The Chiefs couldn't convert on a fourth down play later on, which clinched their 20-17 defeat.
Immediately after the game, Mahomes and Reid said they took issue with the referees for not giving a warning to Toney for lining up offsides. Additionally, Mahomes lamented the referees being involved late, as well as wiping out what he called "a Hall of Fame play."
The crew chief for the game, Carl Cheffers, told the pool reporter after the game they couldn't do so because Toney was lined up so far offside that he was blocking the football.
Reid backtracked his comments on Monday, admitting that Toney was lined up offside and that the receiver didn't check with the sideline official that he was lined up properly.
It was a brutal loss for the Chiefs, losing their third game in the previous four weeks. Mahomes has shown regret over his postgame actions and behavior, and now we know that he reached out to Allen to apologize.