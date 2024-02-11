Business professional: Don't show 49ers fans Patrick Mahomes pregame attire
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looked ready for business as he arrived at Allegient Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers.
By Kinnu Singh
The Kansas City Chiefs are on a trip to Sin City, surrounded by the neon allure of alcohol, gambling and never-ending parties. For the defending Super Bowl champions, however, this is a business trip.
After all, the Chiefs didn't make it to their fourth Super Bowl appearance in the past five years by partying. If tight end Travis Kelce learned anything from the Beastie Boys, it's that he had to fight for that right.
The Chiefs are looking for their third Lombardi Trophy under head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs had to scrap and claw their way back to the Super Bowl this season, and Mahomes doesn't want the team to take its foot off the pedal now.
Patrick Mahomes looks ready for business during Super Bowl arrival
"This is a business trip," Mahomes said during Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday.
Mahomes reiterated that message with his pregame attire. He arrived at Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII in a black suit, almost as if he was attending a board meeting rather than playing in a football game.
During the opening night festivities on Monday, Mahomes said he made them a promise to his teammates if they are able to keep their focus on the championship.
"I told the guys that if we win, I'll bring everyone back to Vegas to celebrate," Mahomes said.
An all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas for an entire roster wouldn't be cheap, but it's an expense that Mahomes could afford. The two-time Super Bowl champion became the first professional athlete to ink a half-billion dollar contract when he signed a 10-year contract worth up to $503 million.
During the week, The Chiefs stayed at Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort, roughly 25 miles from the Las Vegas Strip. If any player had chosen to venture into the neon lights, they surely would have been captured on camera by a nearby fan.
Super Bowl LVIII will kick off at Allegiant Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET.