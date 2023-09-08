Patrick Mahomes proved Skip Bayless wrong in record timing
Skip Bayless doubted Patrick Mahomes without Travis Kelce. He was wrong, wrong, wrong.
Skip Bayless is a hot take merchant, so it should surprise absolutely no one that he had something silly to say about Patrick Mahomes ahead of Thursday's NFL season opener between the Chiefs and Lions.
With all-world tight end Travis Kelce out injured, Bayless implied that Mahomes wouldn't be able to live up to his "Michael Jordan" reputation.
"Ok, I want to see 'Michael Jordan' operate at QB for the Chiefs without the greatest pass-catching tight end, Travis Kelce, the ultimate backyard-football security blanket," Bayless tweeted just before kickoff.
A few minutes later, when Joe Burrow's new contract with the Bengals was announced, Bayless made it clear he's Team Burrow, not Team Mahomes.
What did Mahomes do in response? He led two first-half touchdown drives that showed exactly what he can do, even without Kelce available.
Patrick Mahomes is still the best in the league without Travis Kelce
Mahomes spread the ball around to eight different receivers in the first half. He rushed for 27 yards, including an impressive 16-yard scramble to set up a touchdown to Rashee Rice. Later, he converted a third-and-17 to set up a touchdown to third-string tight end Blake Bell.
That's what sets Mahomes apart. He's his own backyard-football security blanket with scambling ability to extend plays and an arm to get the ball out to his playmakers, whoever they are.
It wasn't a perfect offensive half for the Chiefs. The Lions forced a couple of punts and limited the home team to ---points. But it wasn't because Mahomes was somehow exposed without Kelce.
Kelce is a special talent and having him elevates the Kansas City offense. There's no question about that. It's just strange to suggest that Mahomes isn't still the best quarterback in the league without him.
Doubt Mahomes at your own peril. He's likely to make you look like a fool.