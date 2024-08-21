Patrick Mahomes puts flag football QB on blast for worst take yet
By now, you probably know that flag football is coming to the Olympics in 2028. This is a perfect time for football fans to put together their dream lineups that Team USA could send to the Olympic games.
We could see Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill team back up with Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb on the team as well. It's honestly just the Pro Bowl, but so much better. Everybody is excited.
Except for the United State National Flag Football team. Yes, that's an actual thing.
Their quarterback, Darrell Doucette has been very vocal that he thinks the National Team should have the nod to represent Team USA instead of the best NFL players.
Doucette recently doubled down on his comments, this time sounding more delusional than ever as he compared himself to the best signal caller in the game, Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes.
Patrick Mahomes claps back at flag football QB in the funniest way possible
“I’m not hiding from the competition, none of my teammates nor anybody else in the flag football world are hiding from the competition,” Doucette said. “But at the end of the day, I feel like I’m better than Patrick Mahomes because of my IQ of the game. I know he’s right now the best in the league, I know he’s more accurate, I know he has all these intangibles, but when it comes to flag football, I feel like I know more than him.”
Not only did Doucette say this, but it really seems as though he believes it with his entire being.
There were so many different ways that Mahomes could have responded to this. He could have made fun of the guy or compared their resumes. He could have gotten into a heated argument and posted pictures of his Super Bowl rings or his MVP awards. But instead, Mahomes responded in the funniest way possible.
For those that aren't familiar with the viral reference that Mahomes is making with this GIF, it's a video of rapper 50 Cent responding to uncalled for hate on his own name. 50 Cent notoriously says, "What he say f*** me for?" in the video.
The fact that Mahomes is making a joke of Doucette's comments and attempts to justify himself as a high level flag football QB just makes the whole situation so much better.
Patrick Mahomes has been playing football for the last 20 years. Flag football and the NFL are two completely different things. But Mahomes has still played 5 on 5 or 7 on 7 football since he was in high school.
He's the most talented quarterback in the game. There's a reason the Chiefs made him a $500 million man.