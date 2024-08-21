USA Flag Football QB thinks he’s better than Patrick Mahomes for 2028 Olympics
By Jake Beckman
If you have 15 minutes of fame, you’d typically like to make that time beneficial. Darrell Doucette, the quarterback of the United States’ national flag football team decided to go in an entirely different direction with his time.
Previously, Doucette threw some weird shade at NFL players who want to be on the US Olympic flag football team. Now, in an incredibly failed attempt to clarify his statement, he’s dug himself into an even bigger hole.
He had an interview with TMZ Sports and essentially said, ‘They don’t know my ball like I know my ball.’
Darrell Doucette’s argument that he is better than Mahomes is shaky, at best.
Darrell ‘Housh’ Doucette played ball at Xavier University of Louisiana from 2007 to 2012. The problem here is that the football program at XULA was discontinued in 1959. That means Doucette got his ball knowledge and experience not from playing football, but from playing intramural flag football.
This is an issue, because in his interview (1:44 mark), he said, “I feel like I’m better than Patrick Mahomes because of my IQ of the game.”
The most impressive thing about him saying that, is that his tongue didn’t snap out of his mouth and a lightning bolt didn’t come from the sky and blast him into a thousand little pieces. Typically, you’d suffer some kind of divine retribution if you say something that is blatantly incorrect, slanderous, and borderline blasphemous.
This means that Doucette is being honest. He legitimately believes that not only does he have more football IQ than the best player in the world, but his IQ is SO much higher that it more than compensates for his lack of physical gifts. What an amazing take.
Immediately after his audacious claim, he was asked about the biggest differences in flag football from the NFL. Doucette immediately started talking about how different the game is defensively and how it’s not a contact or collision sport. He says that the defensive backs can’t make any contact with the receivers and that they’ll have a hard time pulling flags.
Which, to be fair… Okay, maybe, but probably not. Bringing that up doesn’t do anything for his argument that he has a higher football IQ than Mahomes. As a matter of fact, it kind of takes away from his point. Imagine how good any quarterback could be if they never had to worry about their receiver being jammed at the line or that the receiver had a forcefield around their body on a contested catch.
Darrell then went on to talk about how flag football is different offensively. “...the width of the field is smaller, the timing isn’t as much, and I think they will have trouble with flag guarding. I also think they may stiff arm.”
You know how when you get a new phone that’s a little bit bigger than your old one, and it feels weird when you first hold it, but then it feels normal after five minutes? To a professional quarterback, playing on a smaller field is probably just like that but the opposite.
He kept focusing on the physical aspect of things (probably because he’s 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds). Players stiff-arm other players so they don’t get tackled. Without the risk of getting tackled, you have to think the number of stiff arms is going to go down. Also, Mahomes has stiff-armed maybe three people in his entire career; he’s one of the least physical QBs in the NFL.
It would be really funny to see some French guy get sent into the core of the Earth by a Derrick Henry stiff arm though. That would absolutely be an all-time Olympic moment.
As for the flag guarding, it probably won’t be an issue. Kevin Durant had no problems with it back in 2011 when he decided to play a flag football game at Oklahoma State University, and he plays an entirely different sport.
It’s starting to feel like this Darrell Doucette guy might not know exactly what he’s talking about here. He could have named literally any other quarterback and had a better argument. If he decided to blast Zach Wilson, he would have everyone’s back, but he decided to go after the three-time Super Bowl MVP.
This isn't a fight you’re going to win Darrell.