Come on, Darrell: Team USA flag football star puts real QB Jalen Hurts on blast
Starting in 2028, the Olympics will be adding multiple sports that should bring a lot more excitement and engagement to the average sports fan for these games.
One of the sports that's being added is flag football. With flag football coming to the Olympics, many NFL fans have begun arguing what a Team USA lineup could look like for the event.
Players like Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson could all team up to form a super team that would almost certainly torch all the competing countries in the event. The defense would be just as stacked with a majority of the best players in the league being American born athletes.
These lineups are like something out of an NFL fan's dream. It's like the Pro Bowl, but with actual intensity for representing your country. Olympic basketball players are seen showing true effort, so it would likely be the same with Olympic flag football players.
Team USA flag football player calls NFL stars disrespectful ahead of 2028 Olympics
While many of the fans and even NFL players have speculated on the future Team USA roster, there's one group that is continuously overlooked: the current USA national flag football team. Yes, that's a real thing.
And the Team USA flag football roster doesn't enjoy being overlooked.
Darrell Doucette, the team's quarterback, recently spoke out against the NFL players, including the Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts, that feel like they're going to walk right into a spot on the Olympic team.
"I think it's disrespectful that they just automatically assume that they're able to just join the Olympic team because of the person that they are - they didn't help grow this game to get to the Olympics," Doucette said. "Give the guys who helped this game get to where it's at their respect."
Now, let's preface something. I'm all in favor of putting the best athletes on the field for the Olympics. If the US national flag football team has a more talented quarterback than Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, then let him start for the Olympic team.
Newsflash: they don't have one.
They also won't have receivers or defenders better than what the NFL has to offer. Obviously. Are we being serious right now with this?
The Olympics isn't about giving the flag football players their time to shine. It's about going out and winning gold for your country. Team USA's best chance is to use the best players, the NFL players.
And to think that the national flag football team is the reason that the Olympics is hosting flag football is absurd. I'd be willing to bet that not too many were familiar with Doucette or the fact that the United States even had a national flag football team before these comments were made.